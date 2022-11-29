 Skip to main content
Mauna Loa eruption disrupts critical climate tool used to measure carbon emissions in the atmosphere

This 2019 photo provided by NOAA shows the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, high atop Hawaii's largest mountain in order to sample well-mixed background air free of local pollution.

 Susan Cobb/NOAA/AP

The longest-running climate equipment used to measure carbon dioxide levels in the Earth's atmosphere lost power Monday evening and is currently not recording data because of Mauna Loa's volcanic eruption in Hawaii.

Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted early Monday morning for the first time in 38 years, sending lava flows cascading down slope, impacting the road used to access the Mauna Loa Observatory.

