Mauna Loa and Cocokealohi at the Merrie Monarch Perpetuating the Art of Papale

MAUNA LOA MAC NUT AND COCOKEALOHI ON PERPETUATING HAWAIIAN CULTURE THROUGH PAPALE THIS YEAR AT THE MERRIE MONARCH FESTIVAL.
Mauna Loa and Cocokealohi Keep Hawaiian Culture Alive at Merrie Monarch

HONOLULU,HAWAII (KITV4) Katie Natori form Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut and Teal Salvador of Cocokealohi were on Good Morning Hawaii talking about perpetuating the Hawaiian culture through papale this year at the Merrie Monarch Festival.

Mauna Loa is the sponsor of the 2023 Merrie Monarch Royal Parade. Over the years, The Merrie Monarch Foundation has become an institution in Hawaiʻi and the world at large as one of the great perpetuators of Hawaiian culture. Inspired by the legacy of King David Kalākaua, the Merrie Monarch Festival is a week-long celebration of Hula, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language), and creative arts.Our hardworking team members from all corners of Mauna Loa came together to create this masterpiece of a float! The Mauna Loa team from factory workers, supply chain, marketing, and administration celebrate and work together in assembling their parade float. And this year, Cocokealoha will be part of the float collaboration.

