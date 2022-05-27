 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.Surf along south facing shores will build through the morning,
then peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period,
south-southwest swell moves through.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Mauna Loa 2nd grader wins a chance to have artwork displayed on Google

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauna Loa 2nd grader wins a chance to have artwork displayed on Google
Shannon Herbert

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Mauna Loa student could soon have his art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

Google announced the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition. A contest where K through 12 students have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by…”.

Google has selected Lewis Cameron a 2nd grader at Mauna Loa School in Hilo as one of the winners from thousands of entries.

His classmates and the faculty helped Lewis celebrate the win during a surprise assembly.

Everyone across the U.S. can vote for their favorite doodle now through June 3rd.

The total votes will determine the Five finalists and each will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The National winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package.

To vote head to https://doodles.google.com/d4g/

Mauna Loa 2nd grader wins a chance to have artwork displayed on Google

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK