Mauna Loa 2nd grader wins a chance to have artwork displayed on Google

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.Surf along south facing shores will build through the morning,
then peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period,
south-southwest swell moves through.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Mauna Loa student could soon have his art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see.
Google announced the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition. A contest where K through 12 students have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by…”.
Google has selected Lewis Cameron a 2nd grader at Mauna Loa School in Hilo as one of the winners from thousands of entries.
His classmates and the faculty helped Lewis celebrate the win during a surprise assembly.
Everyone across the U.S. can vote for their favorite doodle now through June 3rd.
The total votes will determine the Five finalists and each will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
The National winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package.