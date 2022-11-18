Maui's Piilani Highway re-opened following rock slide near Nuu Landing | Update By KITV Web Staff Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Pete Alexopoulos via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A rock slide closed the Piilani Highway near Maui’s South Shore for about two and a half hours on Friday.The closure was put in place at mile marker 31 around 9:30 a.m., Maui County officials said. That is in the area of Nuu Landing.Officials were only allowing 4x4 vehicles to pass through as crews worked to clear the debris from the road.The highway re-opened to regular traffic just before noon.The Piilani Highway is part of the southern leg of the world-famous Road to Hana. Crime & Courts HPD open attempted murder investigation after shooting in Kalihi Valley | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Slide Rock Piilani Highway Highway Transports Official Maui County Road Hawaii Maui Road To Hana Hana Highway Local News Traffic More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hyundai and Kia tell owners of nearly 500,000 vehicles to park outside due to fire risk Feb 8, 2022 News Prosecutor: Kaka'ako officer-involved shooting death was 'justified' Updated Aug 4, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Light winds, drier weather Updated Jun 16, 2022 Business Proposed City Council resolution looking to improve officer retention and police coverage Updated Oct 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Security guard dies after downtown Honolulu attack, remembered for putting others first Updated Oct 21, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: Breezy winds continue with trade showers Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you