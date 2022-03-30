Maui's Office of Climate Change seeking public input in climate survey

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – Public input is being sought for a Climate Change Vulnerability survey in an effort to focus on climate adaptation and carbon mitigation strategies for Maui, the County of Maui, Office of Climate Change, Resiliency and Sustainability announced Wednesday.
The survey can be found on the office’s newly launched Climate Hub, also referred to as ClimATE (Climate Action Through Engagement). The office is leading an effort to develop a Climate Action and Resiliency Plan (CARP) with the assistance of Maui County department representatives.
The online hub promotes civic engagement with projects and initiatives that support climate action and resiliency, while highlighting the developments of CARP. Areas of focus include climate mitigation and decarbonization, and climate preparation and adaption.
“Our county’s geographic isolation increases our vulnerability to more frequent and intense climate change effects and related economic impacts,” said Alexander de Roode, Maui County’s Energy Commissioner. “Signs include intensifying wildfires, floods, rising sea levels, coral bleaching, droughts and extreme weather. These threaten water, food and energy supplies as well as health and economic stability.”
Visit the Resilient Maui website to complete the survey and view community events, CARP projects, and progress.