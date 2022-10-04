 Skip to main content
Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer

  Updated
  • 0
Cynthia Tonga
MPD

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. 

According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage. 

