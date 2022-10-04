Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer.
According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
Police reported that the owner of a Mitsubishi sedan had left her car running on the side of the road in Kihei to feed feral cats, when Tongi allegedly stole the vehicle.
Hours later, police located the car in Iao Valley and tried to stop it. Tongi allegedly did not stop. She proceeded to drive onto private property and over a small rock wall, which damaged the wall, before evading officers.
At 9:55 a.m. on October 1, 2022, police located the vehicle in the Wailuku area and identified Tongi as the driver and sole occupant.
When police tried to stop the car around Imi Kala and Mill streets, Tongi did not stop the car and nearly hit a police officer, according to police.
Tongi was located around 10:30 a.m. when she was allegedly seen exiting the Mitsubishi from the driver's seat of the car parked by Piihana Farms in Wailuku. She ran away before officers apprehended and arrested her.
Tongi's bail was set at $2,200.
Tongi was ordered to have no contact with the car owner and the man whose wall was damaged.
In a pending case, court records show Tongi is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft of items valued between $4,000 and $7,000 from the Maui Academy of Performing Arts at 2025 Main St. in Wailuku, after surveillance video showed Tongi and a male entering the Academy and leaving with unidentified items.