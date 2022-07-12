Maui woman, 22, reported missing after leaving hospital, found safe | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The woman reported missing from a Maui hospital overnight has been found safe, Maui Police said.
"As of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Ms. Hill was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance," an MPD spokesperson announced just before 1 p.m.
Authorities did not say where or how they found Hill. It is unclear why she was at the hospital to begin with.
Original:
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman who has not been seen since she walked out of the hospital in Wailuku overnight.
According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), 22-year-old Brittney Hill left the Maui Memorial Medical Center on foot sometime after midnight on Tuesday.
Her family tells police they are concerned for her safety and well-being.
Brittney is described as being an African American woman. She is 5’3” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Brittney was last seen wearing a dark blue colored romper with a floral print. Authorities said they did not know what type of shoes she had on.
Anyone with information about Brittney’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, callers are urged to call 911 and refer to MPD report #22-021908.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.