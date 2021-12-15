Maui visitor dies after apparent drowning at Kaanapali beach

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas 9 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAANAPALI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man died after being pulled from the water off of a Kaanapali beach on Tuesday.
Rescuers were called out to the beach near Honokowai Point in Kaanapali around 3:30 p.m. When rescuers arrived they found the victim had already been pulled to shore by bystanders who were in the middle of performing CPR on him.
Medics took over and continued trying to revive the man. Unfortunately, he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has only been identified as a 53-year-old male visitor.
The incident is being investigated as a suspected drowning. Officials did not say if the man was swimming with anyone at the time of the incident. No other information has been released.