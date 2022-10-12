 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour with the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe.
Additional heavy showers will be possible through this
evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa,
Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Maui teen killed in Phoenix crash was daughter of Hawaii deputy sheriff

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (KITV4) -- The 19-year-old Maui woman killed in a crash in Arizona was the daughter of a Hawaii state Deputy Sheriff.

Hunter Balberdi and her two suite mates -- all students at Grand Canyon University – died after a head-on driver crashed into the trio on a Phoenix-area freeway on Monday.

An error occurred