Maui teen killed in Phoenix crash was daughter of Hawaii deputy sheriff

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour with the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe.
Additional heavy showers will be possible through this
evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa,
Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
1 of 2
Hunter Kinohi Balberdi was one of three college suitemates who died after their vehicle was struck by a wrong way driver on an Arizona highway.
On Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed Balberdi's father is Jonathan Balberdi -- assigned to the sheriff division on Maui. The other two victims were identified as Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden – both just 18 years old.
The department says it's respecting rhe family's privacy during this difficult time.
State Sheriff William Oku Junior released a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Balberdi ohana during this very difficult time. May we please all stand together as one Sheriffs Division ohana and offer our condolences to the Balberdi's extended family and friends as well."
Gov. David Ige also offered his condolences to the family, posting on Facebook, "Ms. Balberdi was a promising student at Grand Canyon University at the time of the crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Balberdi ohana and Elaine's friends during this very difficult time."