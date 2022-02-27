Maui’s Imua Family Services celebrates 75 years

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) -- Imua Family Services, a Maui non-profit focused on childhood development, is celebrating 75 years of serving Hawaiʻi’s communities.
The organization is the largest provider of Early Intervention Services in the State of Hawaiʻi, with an Early Childhood Development Center in Kahului, the new Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku, and offices in both Lahaina and Molokaʻi.
Through these facilities, the non-profit provides therapeutic and autism services, preschool education, hearing screenings, and recreational programs for children with special needs.
According to an Imua Family Services press release, the organization began as Maui Unit of the National Society for Crippled Children and Adults, providing physical therapy and rehabilitation programs for those affected by the polio epidemic. Now, this time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Imua continues its mission of serving Hawaiʻi’s communities.
As part of their 75th anniversary activities, Imua Family Services is looking to reconnect with those who have past connections with the agency. Did you or any of your loved ones receive care from or participate in activities put on by the organization in the past? Imua Family Services would love to hear from you! If you have information or a story you would like to share, please contact them at (808) 244-7467 or info@imuafamily.org.