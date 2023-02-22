Maui road to close as DLNR, Coast Guard to begin defueling grounded yacht

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The DLNR, along with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), and Maui Police Department (MPD), will be temporarily closing the dirt road near Līpoa Point off Honoapi‘ilani Highway Thursday morning to defuel a grounded yacht.
The USCG is using a private contractor, to begin defueling the 94-foot-long luxury yacht, Nakoa, which grounded on Monday outside the Honolua-Mokulē‘ia Bay Marine Life Conservation District.
Mariners and ocean users are advised to avoid Honolua Bay and Mokulē‘ia Bay Thursday, as access may be restricted. MPD will block the dirt road at Līpoa Point to keep people safe during the defueling operation.
The grounded vessel’s location on rocks below a cliff requires the use of a helicopter to lift barrels of fuel from the boat, over the dirt road, and onto land where it can be transported offsite.
The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will provide ocean safety support, including a moving perimeter around the Nakoa as needed.
The goal of DLNR and its partners is to keep everyone safe during the high-risk operation.
The coordinated effort was developed through communication between agencies, and with Sen. Angus McKelvey, Rep. Elle Cochran, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, Councilmember Tamara Paltin, and the Save Honolua Coalition.