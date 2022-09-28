Maui restaurant voted best in the country -- and tops world's best list -- by TripAdvisor By KITV Web Staff Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAHAINA, Maui (KITV) -- One of Hawaii's restaurants is ranked the best in the country.According to Trip Advisor, Maui's Lahaina Grill tops the list when it comes to fine-dining restaurants in the country.The restaurant is also ranked the 19th best in the world.This year's Best of the Best Restaurants are calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on TripAdvisor -- collected from July 1st 2021 to June 30,2022. Mama's Fish House in Paia also made the list of best in the country, coming in at #11. See the full list of Best Restaurants here, and the World's Best here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3 Updated 7 hrs ago Local Monday Night Drawing Group makes comeback after 2 years shut down Mar 12, 2022 Crime & Courts Domestic violence against males often unreported Updated Jul 7, 2022 Local The cost for a Little League World Series Championship Updated Sep 2, 2022 Local Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Hawai'i Updated Sep 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man arrested for attempted murder, other charges related to shooting, crash in Pepeekeo Updated Mar 14, 2022 Recommended for you