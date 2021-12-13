Maui residents still cleaning up from Kona Low storm, flooding damage

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Handyman Charles Reed redistributes dirt from a Maui Meadows driveway.
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Cones still line the roadways in Maui Meadows where floodwaters carried off chunks of asphalt and other debris.
“Water [was] coming down the hill with enough force to hit this retaining wall. And according to our neighbor the water was breaking up over the mailbox,” said Maui resident Steve Williams.
Williams’ neighbor, Dan Coleman, saw the family Toyota van get the worst of it the night of Dec. 5, as a powerful Kona Low storm system pounded the Hawaiian Islands with torrential rain.
“The water was coming down here with so much force, eventually it just swept it right away,” Coleman said. “It ended up in the middle of the street, about 150 yards”
Days later, Coleman took a break from disaster assessment and enjoyed a moment of levity in his muck filled swimming pool. Then he set off to drain the muddy waters.
“We ended up renting a big trash pump, 10 horse power. And it sucked this pool dry in about 3 and a half hours and had to bucket the last 100 gallon of mud and muck and stuff out of there,” Coleman said.