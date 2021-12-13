Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Maui residents still cleaning up from Kona Low storm, flooding damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui Meadows Storm Cleanup

Handyman Charles Reed redistributes dirt from a Maui Meadows driveway.

 Jeremy Lee

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Cones still line the roadways in Maui Meadows where floodwaters carried off chunks of asphalt and other debris.

“Water [was] coming down the hill with enough force to hit this retaining wall. And according to our neighbor the water was breaking up over the mailbox,” said Maui resident Steve Williams.

Williams’ neighbor, Dan Coleman, saw the family Toyota van get the worst of it the night of Dec. 5, as a powerful Kona Low storm system pounded the Hawaiian Islands with torrential rain.

“The water was coming down here with so much force, eventually it just swept it right away,” Coleman said. “It ended up in the middle of the street, about 150 yards”

Days later, Coleman took a break from disaster assessment and enjoyed a moment of levity in his muck filled swimming pool. Then he set off to drain the muddy waters.

“We ended up renting a big trash pump, 10 horse power. And it sucked this pool dry in about 3 and a half hours and had to bucket the last 100 gallon of mud and muck and stuff out of there,” Coleman said.

Maui County storm damage online form

Maui Meadows took a bad hit from the storm after floodwaters from higher ground took an unprecedented path. That brought in residue, not advisable to swim in…

“It actually smells like feces. It may have come from the ranch upcountry. I don’t know where it all came from– it’s gonna be some good fertilizer here that’s for sure,” said Coleman said.

Utility man Charles Reed says there’s been no shortage of work since a week ago Monday.

“That was the worst of it -- just trying to get through the traffic and the mud. Lots of cars piled up from the drainage. It was pretty dramatic for me. I never have seen anything like it,” Reed said.

Maui Meadows residents tell KITV4 it’s amounted to a whole lot of work hours and money. But in the end, they’re glad nobody was hurt.

WATCH MORE: Maui takes full brunt of Kona Low storm system with widespread damage reported

All three islands in Maui County were not spared from the onslaught brought on by a Kona Low storm system walloping the Hawaiian Islands. Storm damage, flooding, and power outages were present across the county.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you