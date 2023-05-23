 Skip to main content
Maui residents can report impacts of Hana Highway closure by form

Hana Highway closure
Courtesy: Maui County

Residents impacted by the emergency closure of Hāna Highway between Alelele and Lelekea bridges near Kīpahulu are asked to report impacts and needs for assistance.

Meanwhile, tourism industry officials are asking visitors to help curb traffic congestion by choosing group tours instead of driving individually to Hāna.

