Maui residents can get tested, treatments for COVID in 'Test to Treat' program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Maui County residents who test positive for COVID-19, now have the option to receive free treatment.

Mayor Michael Victorino announced Thursday, Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding it's free COVID-19 testing program to include 'Test to Treat,' a federally-funded program launched by the Biden Administration.

