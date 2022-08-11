Maui residents can get tested, treatments for COVID in 'Test to Treat' program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Maui County residents who test positive for COVID-19, now have the option to receive free treatment.
Mayor Michael Victorino announced Thursday, Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding it's free COVID-19 testing program to include 'Test to Treat,' a federally-funded program launched by the Biden Administration.
Residents can get tested for the virus and if they test positive, have the option to receive "Paxlovid" -- an oral COVID-19 antiviral -- at the same location at no cost.
“I wanted to be sure our residents could access a convenient central location for free COVID-19 testing seven days a week,” said Mayor Victorino. “Those who test positive may now get the Paxlovid antiviral pill at one location.”
Mauliola Pharmacy’s “Test to Treat” requires a three-step process:
1. Register online for an appointment for a free drive-up COVID-19 PCR test at this link.
2. If positive, patients have the option to receive Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 antiviral medication, after being asked for their primary physician to provide important health information. Those without a physician will be asked to answer questions to help staff clinical pharmacists determine if Paxlovid is an appropriate treatment based on their current health status.
3. A physician or the clinical pharmacist can prescribe Paxlovid, and the prescription can be dispensed on site.