Maui residents asked to reduce water usage following water shortage declaration

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Residents on Maui are being asked to immediately cut down on their water use after a Stage One Water Shortage Declaration went into effect for upcountry and west Maui on Thursday.
Dry conditions and record high average temperatures have led to low levels in water reservoirs and the situation is only expected to get worse.
The Hawaii Drought monitor map lists most of Maui as abnormally dry or worse, with more than half of Maui County in a severe drought.
The Department of Water Supply anticipates water demand to exceed available water supply by 1% to 15%. Because of this projection, water consumers are being asked to conserve water and refrain from nonessential activities like watering lawns, irrigation, or washing your car.