Maui property owners' long-term rental exemption deadline approaching

LIHUE, Maui (KITV4) -- Property owners whose rental or lease agreement with tenants expires this year have until December 31, 2022, to reapply for Maui County’s 2023 long-term rental exemption program and qualify for an exemption of up to $200,000.

“We encourage property owners to rent or lease their homes or ohana units to local residents who need affordable long-term housing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This long-term rental exemption program offers tax relief of up to $200,000 to property owners help our residents.”

