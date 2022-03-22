Maui police warn against telephone scams offering vacations, roofing services

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- From offering free vacations, to callers posing as the IRS, the Maui Police Department is alerting residents about a rise in telephone scams.
A couple of years ago, MPD noticed a wave of scammers pretending to provide roofing repairs and services. Those calls are resurfacing, as MPD has been receiving one to two reports a week over the past couple weeks.
So far, no suspects have been identified because, as Detective Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre explained, "when [scammers] call, some of the victims ask questions. Once they start asking questions, [the scammers] start to panic and the call gets disconnected or they hang up on the victim."
MPD is urging the public to avoid giving out personal information Pallone-De La Torre pointed out legitimate companies would not ask for, including social security numbers and birth dates.
Tech expert Burt Lum said because most cell phone providers flag potential spam calls and landlines typically show caller IDs, it is best to screen calls from unfamiliar or unidentified callers.
"For those types of calls, let it go to voicemail, and if you let it go to voicemail you can at least review it and see if it's legitimate or not," Lum said.
Even when considering a prospective contractor in person, Roseann Freitas of the Better Business Bureau suggests searching for a company under the professional vocational licensing section on the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs website.
"You can pull up a person by their name, or by their company name to see if they have that appropriate license. And if they don't, they are not registered in the State of Hawai'i and you should not do business with them because you have no protections," Freitas said.
Freitas also noted most ethical contractors will only ask for a deposit for materials, but will not request complete payment for labor upfront.