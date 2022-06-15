Maui police officers fear 'public safety crisis' may be near amid shortage, potential mass exodus

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to working conditions that are driving officers out of the force, Maui police fear a public safety crisis could be near.
On Tuesday, the Hawaii police union released results from an independent survey, which indicate more than a third of officers at the Maui Police Department plan to quit within the next two years.
Officer Nick Krau, who also serves as the Maui union representative, said Chief John Pelletier has not been listening to concerns from the rank and file.
Pelletier, however, said he is doing all he can to improve the department, but citing the Harvard Business Review, he added meaningful changes in any organization could take at least five years.
"I wish we could do it in five to seven months, but that's not practical," Pelletier said during a press conference Wednesday.
Krau argued, "we don't have five to 10 years to try and get things right. We need to be right in what we do now."
Pelletier thanked the 60% of MPD's workforce for voicing their concerns, but said conducting the survey six months after he started the job is premature.
"Although we did not create this staffing shortage, or these other issues, I am responsible now. We are responsible now and we are tackling these issues each and every day," Pelletier added.
Yet, Krau claimed Pelletier has not yet met with certain sectors of the department, and said communication from the chief has been confusing and unclear.
"There's a lot of people walking on eggshells in the department that are afraid of being retaliated against," Krau said. "I'll tell you without a doubt, the morale is the lowest it has ever been in my 22 years in the department right now and it has decreased significantly since the beginning of the year."
MPD is currently 100 officers short. Krau reported the deficit is forcing some workers to fill in the gap, with some patrol officers working 12-hour days, six days a week.
Krau pointed out the shortage has not compromised services, but said, "I think we're not very far away from that happening."
Pelletier said the department is recruiting aggressively-- and denied reports MPD is lowering standards to hire more officers. Citing department policy, the chief declined comment on ongoing complaints from officers over workplace treatment.
"We are doing everything possible to make this the safest community, period," Pelletier asserted.
The police union reported they may conduct a follow-up survey within six months to a year from now -- and plans to roll out a similar study for the Kaua'i Police Dept. to address issues there.