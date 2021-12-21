Maui Police hopes their new PSAs help people slow down and respect life

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...

.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Maui Police hopes their new PSAs help people slow down and respect life

  • Updated
  • 0
MPD PSA

The PSAs are funded by Maui Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura.

The Maui Police Department launched its latest effort to help curb impaired drivers this holiday season.

The department produced two radio and TV PSAs, funded by Maui Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. They feature photos of victims of impaired driver. The spots are narrated by their families who talk about the hopes and dreams that were taken from them.

So far this year, there have been 15 traffic fatalities on the Valley Isle, an 87-percent increase compared to last year.

"Basically punch you in the heart is what we want to do. Wake you up and make you realize that decisions have consequences. By using these families, the police department doesn't need to be at the forefront sending the message, we can play the back role and let these families tell their stories," Lt. William Hankins, Maui Police Department, said.

Maui Police hope the public service messages will run through the New Year.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you