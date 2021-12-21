Maui Police hopes their new PSAs help people slow down and respect life

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Maui Police Department launched its latest effort to help curb impaired drivers this holiday season.
The department produced two radio and TV PSAs, funded by Maui Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. They feature photos of victims of impaired driver. The spots are narrated by their families who talk about the hopes and dreams that were taken from them.
So far this year, there have been 15 traffic fatalities on the Valley Isle, an 87-percent increase compared to last year.
"Basically punch you in the heart is what we want to do. Wake you up and make you realize that decisions have consequences. By using these families, the police department doesn't need to be at the forefront sending the message, we can play the back role and let these families tell their stories," Lt. William Hankins, Maui Police Department, said.
Maui Police hope the public service messages will run through the New Year.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.