Maui Police Department releases 2022 Disciplinary Report

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
In its report, MPD says Officer Bishop Pahia was suspended for 20 days and demoted for six months for having unregistered firearms in his home.
Officer Thomas Hifo was suspended for one day for failing to properly investigating a victim's complaint.
And Officer Darryl Honda was suspended for one day -- also for failing to investigate a complaint.
Three other cases are still being reviewed, including an incident in which an officer spoke to subordinates in a bullying manner; an officer who failed to properly secure their service pistol; and an officer who was involved in an argument using profanity.
See the full report at the bottom of this article.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.