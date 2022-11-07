Maui Police ask for help finding missing Wai'ehu Man

WAIEHU, Maui (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Wai'ehu man.
52-year-old, Joseph Magaoay, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members.
Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Wai'ehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
Police say Magaoay is known to go on overnight camping and fishing trips, but the duration since his last contact with his family is out of character.
Magaoay’s truck was found on Sunday, Nov. 6, shortly before noon at Papalaua Beach Park near Mile Marker 11 on Honoapi'ilani Highway in Lahaina.
Search efforts from the Coast Guard and Maui Fire Department have proven unsuccessful thus far, as have checks near the beach park and other areas on the island.
Magaoay is described as Filipino, 5-foot-7, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a thin tattoo band around his upper right arm and a tattoo with curved lines on his left shoulder. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top and unknown-colored bottoms.
If you know the whereabouts of Magaoay, please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808)244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #22-035487.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.