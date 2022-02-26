Maui MPO seeks public input

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Waters around Kauai, Kauai and Kaiwi channels, and Oahu
and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until noon HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) announced that it is accepting public comments on its 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
According to Maui County Councilmember and MPO Policy Board Chair Yuki Lei Sugimara, the MPO approves a TIP every four to six years. The TIP outlines all the highway, bridge, bus, bicycle, and pedestrian projects that are scheduled to move forward in this period.
Public input is part of the process of approving the list of transportation projects before the County moves to receive federal funding. The project list is currently under its second round of revisions, with some of the key changes being the removal of funding for the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C and the addition of the Honoapi’ilani Highway Realignment between Ukumehame and Olowalu.
According to Sugimara, some of the federal funding for the upcoming TIP projects is expected to be received through the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
A draft of the TIP is available for public review through March 3, 2022, on the Maui MPO website mauimpo.org. The public can also subscribe to a newsletter on the Maui MPO website to stay up to date on projects and requests for community input.
Comments may be submitted by email to lauren@mauimpo.org or by mail to Maui MPO at 200 South High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793.