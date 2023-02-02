Maui mayor visits site of diesel fuel spill at Haleakala

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. and his executive team discuss the current status of the diesel fuel spill at the Maui Surveillance Complex atop the Haleakalā summit. (From left: Leo Caires, Chief of Staff; Colonel Michal D. Holliday, Space Force; Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr.; Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana, Managing Director; Mahina Martin, Chief of Communications and Public Affairs)
Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. receives an overview and initial assessment about the incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 from Colonel Michal D. Holliday of the Space Force.
Gaylord Paul Garcia
"I’ve spoken with Brigadier General Anthony Mastalir, commander, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, who has conveyed that the Space Force understands its responsibility to our community and is committed to full accountability for remediation and repair. I have made it clear to General Mastalir and his team that the sacredness of Haleakalā cannot be minimized and that the reverence of this wahi pana requires respectful, thorough and complete attention. I’ve also communicated that it’s important that the Space Force engages with organizations with longstanding kuleana to Haleakalā such as Friends of Haleakalā, Kilakila `O Haleakalā and Kākoʻo O Haleakalā. The assurances I’ve received indicate that they fully intend to address the impacts of the oil spill, and we will be closely monitoring and expecting regular status reports.”
