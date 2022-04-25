Maui lawmakers propose restrictions on vans, campers tourists are renting as lodging

There's a growing trend on Maui -- people are leasing out cars and campers for visitors to stay in.
Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin reported many of the owners are people who recently moved to the island and want to supplement their income because of the high cost of living.
State law dictates people are not allowed to sleep in their cars in public areas where camping is not permitted, but Paltin pointed out, "it's not widely enforced because we have such a homeless problem and folks don't have a place to go, so we're not trying to criminalize homelessness."
Scot Johnson, owner of Maui Van Camping, blamed the lack of affordable housing as the root of the problem.
"It's the homeless people in vans that are taking all the parking spots," Johnson said. "The number of people that own and operate businesses like mine, is very small."
Paltin added that many residents have been complaining about rental campers clogging up beaches and parking lots, so the council proposed to restrict those vehicles to designated camping areas.
Another idea, Paltin shared, is to eventually establish a permit process to cap the number of rental campers. She acknowledged, however, there are limited camping zones on the island.
Johnson considers the proposal an infringement on his "personal freedoms."
"Really, we don't need any more laws on the books," Johnson added.
Paltin pointed out the measure is aimed at freeing up space for locals.
"I do remember when I was really little, like people were excited for sleeping in their car, or trying to camp all these places and to see tourists being given free rein is kind of like holy cow," Paltin said.
The proposal is a part of a broader bill to cap visitor accommodations, which the county council voted on Friday to send to the Maui County Planning Commission for further consideration.