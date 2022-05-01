Maui Humane Society looking to find forever homes for pets

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) – May is National Pet Month and the Maui Humane Society is partnering with BISSELL Pet foundation to “Empty the Shelters” by hosting their largest national adoption event.
The event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 40 states, including at the Maui Humane Society. The last time Maui Humane participated in this event over 100 animals found their forever home.
“Every day we are faced with a high population of animals, but the adoption needs of the shelter rotate on a day to-day basis,” stated Katie Shannon, Director of Marketing & Communications. “Across the country, adult dogs and cats (6 months plus) linger in shelters, including our own. As we dive further into spring, an increase of kittens, guinea pigs and bunnies are approaching. Whether you’re looking for a companion to be active or relax with you, Paws to Adopt will give you the opportunity to find your perfect match!”
The event is scheduled from May 2 through May 15, 2022, offering $0 adoption fees for all critters, adult dogs and cats and $25 for kittens. (Maui County requires a dog license fee at $19 that cannot be waived).
Maui Humane has also brought back what would be their second annual “Wags to Riches” event on May 28. Their “Wags to Riches” event gives shelter pets a chance to go from the doghouse to the penthouse.
CEO Steve MacKinnon said, “We love the idea of taking a homeless shelter dog to a world-class resort where they’ll be spoiled for the night. All fundraisers will be competing for a luxurious beachfront resort with a four-legged friend. As the event takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, start summer vacation off with a treat for you and a pup at a top-rated resort.”
Wags to Riches is sponsored by six resorts and local businesses including: At Home Animal Hospital, Beachin’ Rides Maui, Kalei’s Lunchbox, Kihei-Rent-a-Car, Maui Brew Co., Max on Maui, Maui Cookie Lab and Maui Printing.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.