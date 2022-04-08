Maui High School Robotics Team Raising Money To Go To International Competition

HONOLULU (KITV)- After acing Hawaii regionals, Maui High School's robotics team has earned itself a spot on the international stage. The team is now hoping to head to the Robotics Competition in Houston. Team 2-4-4-3, Blue Thunder robotics team needs to raise $35,000 to get there. They're halfway to their financial goal and hoping for some help from the community to help them get enough money to let them compete against some of the best in their field.
The announcement came over the speakers, "The final scores are going up to the screen and the champions are the Blue Thunders." Maui High School Team 2443 Blue Thunder's robotics team cheered as they became Hawaii's regional champs. Now they're off to the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology World Robotics Competition as Hawaiian champs, for the first time in 13 years.
The event's title spells out the word FIRST, but in15 years they've only won regionals twice and been runner-ups twice. The most recent second place finish in 2019, hurt. "When we lost in 2019, we lost by a big margin. I guess at that point it was just embarrassing and it just sucked. I guess it brought our moral down," said Blue Thunder Captain Keithjan Derick Quilal-lan.
FIRST Robotics competitions are not like those you've seen on TV. The students not only design and build robots, they program them to work on their own. Blue Thunder is one of the smaller groups in competition: 29 students, two teachers, an electrical enginer, engineer, and 2 programmers to mentor the students. Robots have a 125 pound weight limit, but no there's no cost lmit. This works against smaller squad. Win or lose, the students learn skills they can use in a career, and practice those skills as they work toward competition. "I am responsible for finding out about different types of machines and manufacturing some of the more specialized pieces that we need on the robot," said team member Cailyn Omuro. "I went into robotics, just wanted to try it out. After awhile you just get used to how the engineering process works. You have an idea, and you come up with a solution," said Quilal-lan.
The students work sometimes up to 40 hours a week perfecting their robot. Competitive spirit is also something they get out of it. There are 400 clubs competing at the Worlds. "We want to take these giants out," said Quilal-lan.
Team 2443: Blue Thunder is only half way to their goal of $35,000 that they'll need for an entry fee, travel, and lodging. To donate you can drop off a check at Maui High School or donate online at the Maui School Foundation website.