Maui healthcare workers vote to ratify new contract, ending months-long strike

“The new contract represents months of hard work and determination and is reflective of the sacrifices our members have made during the strike,” said United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO State Director Kalani Werner. “Our members labored through the pandemic and have had to continue to endure staffing shortages, so while this is a step in the right direction, there is still work to be done. We will do everything we can to ensure future contracts provide adequate pay increases, fair working conditions, and demonstrate the importance of our members.”
Pay-scale adjustments for all job classifications, at least a 10.5% wage increase for all members, and a lump sum payment for all members, among other benefits, are included in the new contract.
“Our members are extremely grateful for the community’s support throughout this entire process,” added Werner. “They are ready to get back to work delivering the high-quality care and service the community deserves.”
Nurses aides, respiratory therapists, licensed practical nurses, housekeepers, cooks and other workers from Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital were on strike since February 22, 2023.
