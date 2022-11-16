Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid.
Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nurses in Hawaii earn the lowest salary in the nation with the high cost of living factored in, according to a survey by Simple Nursing. Which is Maui health workers say their rally is so necessary.
Workers say they will be pushing for higher paying wages to increase nursing retention rates and offer work-life balance.
Right now, staff say they are overwhelmed with the number of patients they have to care for with such help. Since Maui Health System is the only hospital system on Maui, the community relies on them for all care.
Employees say they need higher wages to prevent turnover and attract more workers. They say it's become more difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic to keep workers from leaving to go to other higher paying hospitals on the mainland.
MHS employees have teamed up with the United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaii to negotiate a wage increase with MHS management.
ICU nurse at the Maui Memorial Medical Center, Josh Masslon, says he encourages his fellow collogues to come to the rally to let the community and management know these increases are necessary in keeping nurses so they can offer the best care to the community.
"All my colleagues and workers they really care about what they do and they really care about the care that they give. we're caring for our neighbors and family members here and ew want to give good care and its hard to do when we can't retain staff" Masslon said.
Employees are hoping the bargaining team comes to an agreement soon.