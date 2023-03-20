 Skip to main content
Maui Health issues latest statement on worker strike

Hundreds of Maui Health workers continued to picket today - after rejecting their latest contract offer.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Health issued the following statement on Monday, March 20, regarding the ongoing healthcare worker strike: 

The people of Maui and Lanai – our friends, our families, our community – deserve the best care we can deliver. We are committed whole heartedly to caring for our community, and for our people: That commitment is why we all work at Maui Health.

