Maui Health employees vote 'No' in latest contract offer, strike to continue

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - Nearly 500 Maui Health System employees rejected the latest three-year contract offer.
Represented by the United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO, the employees had three days to ratify the fourth contract agreement with Maui Health.
In the latest proposal, Maui Health offered one-time cash bonuses, nearly a nine-percent pay raise over three years, and night shift differential increases.
"The latest proposed wage increases still leave many skilled employees making less than the market rate and do not keep up with the inflation rate. The Employer has proven time and time again that they have money for traveling staff but spare none for the loyal local families that serve their
community. Although frontline workers put their lives at risk through the pandemic, hospital management repeatedly fails to do what's right and give them the respect they deserve," said UPW State Director Kalani Werner.
In an open letter to patients and staff, Maui Health Interim CEO, Kerry Watson wrote, "We are sincerely grateful for our community’s patience and support, especially during the past few weeks. We are thankful for the support our community has shown our health care workers who are caring for our loved ones on the front line, as well as to our brothers and sisters on the picket line. We are all family, and that is what makes this community so special."
The employees from Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital have been on strike since February 22, 2023.