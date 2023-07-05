Maui has the most snorkeling fatalities in the state

More people died in Hawaii over the past ten years while snorkeling, than swimming and surfing combined.
Haunama Bay is the top location for snorkeling deaths over the past 10 years, but it is not alone.
The underwater wildlife is the attraction at Haunama Bay.
"Gosh, it is a whole new world underneath there," said Sydney York, a visitor from Oregon.
"It's lovely seeing all the fish here, the different wildlife is fantastic," stated New Hampshire visitor Shane Cremin.
A great way to see it all is by snorkeling.
"You just put the mask on, and swim out. It takes a little while to get used to the breathing apparatus, but it is easy," added Cremin.
But snorkeling isn't easy for everyone.
"People who are new to it, and who are unfamiliar with swimming in the ocean and snorkeling have more of a chance of getting into trouble than people who go in every day," said John Titchen, the Chief of Honolulu County's Ocean Safety Division.
Over the past ten years 229 people died in Hawaii waters while snorkeling.
In some of those drownings, a victim may not have been splashing around trying frantically to stay above the water.
"Maybe because of what is happening with the mask, and snorkel as well as their cardiovascular shape they run out of air. This can happen quietly and without a lot of sudden movement," stated Titchen.
While Haunama Bay has seen the most snorkeling deaths, others have drowned on Oahu's south shore, west side, north shore and windward side of the island.
Adding up to 88 deaths over the past ten years.
On Maui, there have been snorkeling deaths along the Kaanapali Coast, around Kihei, Wailea and over on Molokini, adding up to 98 drownings during the same time.
Along the Kaanapali coast, black rock or Puukekaha, had nearly as many deaths as Haunama Bay.
"If there are no waves it is easy entry and exit. There are pristine waters, so it is an easy snorkeling spot. But it is pretty far out, people have to swim 100 yards to get to the hip of the rock and some people like to venture around," said Maui County Ocean Safety Operations Manager Cary Kayama.
Why is Maui's much more secluded beach seeing the same drowning numbers as Honolulu's busy nature preserve? Experts believe it is because no one is watching those in the water.
"Most of the drownings occur outside of life guarded beaches," stated Kayama.
There are also numerous deaths at non-guarded beaches around the state.
"A lot of people will get into trouble in areas where we don't have a tower presence," added Titchen.
Now Maui County has budgeted to add a lifeguard at Puukekaha, although Kayama said they are still working on the contracts.
"We are hoping to have could have lifeguards next year. So hopefully that would prevent snorkeling and drowning deaths there," added Kayama.
For those headed out to snorkel, experts advise you to first:
- Get comfortable with the ocean and your snorkeling equipment before swimming out
- Know your limits in the water
- Ask lifeguards about dangerous conditions, or best place to snorkel at a particular beach
- Only go out in areas where there are lifeguards watching the water.