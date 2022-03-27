 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui Food Bank continues to collect toiletry items for houseless, low income families

  • 0
Maui Toiletry Drive

The Maui Hotel and Lodging Association and Maui Food Bank toiletry drive extends its donation drive through April.

The drive provides funding and hygiene items for the island's houseless population and the families at Hale Makana, an affordable housing complex in Wailuku.  

Around 500 items including toothbrushes, soap, toilet paper, and miniature toiletry items are among the top donations.

They are still in need of first aid kits, deodorant , laundry detergent, lip balm and slippers.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK