Maui Food Bank continues to collect toiletry items for houseless, low income families KITV4 Digital Team Mar 27, 2022 The Maui Hotel and Lodging Association and Maui Food Bank toiletry drive extends its donation drive through April.The drive provides funding and hygiene items for the island's houseless population and the families at Hale Makana, an affordable housing complex in Wailuku. Around 500 items including toothbrushes, soap, toilet paper, and miniature toiletry items are among the top donations.They are still in need of first aid kits, deodorant , laundry detergent, lip balm and slippers. Tags Maui Food Bank Drive Toiletry Donation