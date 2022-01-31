Maui firefighters respond to reported drowning at Honokowai Beach Park By KITV Web Staff Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man apparently drowned at Honokowai Beach Park on Maui, Sunday evening.Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department were called to the beach on a report of a person floating face down offshore just before 6 p.m.Rescuers found the victim about 40 yards from shore. The person was pulled to shore where rescuers attempted CPR. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim has only been identified as a male. No age or place of residency was released.According to MFD, surf conditions were approximately one to two feet at the time of the call. Winds were ranging between five and 10 miles per hour. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maui Fire Department Rescuer Social Services Victim Firefighter Rescue Honokowai Beach Park Surf More From KITV 4 Island News Local United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve Dec 23, 2021 News Boil water advisory lifted for Upcountry residents on Maui Updated Dec 26, 2021 COVID-19 2 new COVID-related death, 395 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 16, 2021 Medicine Aloha Stadium will host drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic for keiki ages 5-11 Updated Nov 9, 2021 Local In memoriam: Remembering the people we lost in 2021 Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local Man riding electric unicycle killed in crash on H-1 Freeway Updated Dec 22, 2021 Recommended for you