Maui firefighters respond to reported drowning at Honokowai Beach Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Ocean Generic
FILE

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man apparently drowned at Honokowai Beach Park on Maui, Sunday evening.

Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department were called to the beach on a report of a person floating face down offshore just before 6 p.m.

Rescuers found the victim about 40 yards from shore. The person was pulled to shore where rescuers attempted CPR. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has only been identified as a male. No age or place of residency was released.

According to MFD, surf conditions were approximately one to two feet at the time of the call. Winds were ranging between five and 10 miles per hour.

