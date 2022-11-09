Maui firefighters continue to battle brush fire near Lahaina

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KIT4) -- Fire crews on Maui are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday.
In their latest update, the Maui Fire Department estimated that the brush fire had burned about 1,200 acres. It was about 40% contained as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
The fire burned along the Bypass from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio, according to Maui County officials. Police diverted traffic down to the lower highway while fire crews battled the fire. Lahainaluna Road was also closed from the Bypass up to Lahainaluna High School. All roads were re-opened late Tuesday night.
The Hawaii Red Cross opened a shelter at the Lahaina Civic Center for people who have voluntarily left the area of the wildfire near Lahainaluna, according to the the Maui Emergency Management Agency. That shelter was closed on Wednesday.
No official evacuations were ordered, according to Maui EMA.
In their Wednesday update, Maui EMA said there is no imminent threat to residents. Officials are continuing to monitor the fire and say they will have a shelter on standby should the need for one arise.
Crews are expected to continue battling the fire all day on Wednesday and say efforts are made more difficult by the steep, rough terrain the fire is burning in in the Kauaula Valley. Helicopters are conducting water drops.
Four Lahaina area schools were pre-emptively closed on Wednesday due to the fire. The four schools that will be closed are Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary, and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
Officials have not said if the schools will remain closed on Thursday.
