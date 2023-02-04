Maui firefighter dies after he was sucked into a drain storm, swept out to sea

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a drain storm and swept out to sea has died.
The family confirmed the death of 24-year-old Tre’ Evans-Dumaran Saturday.
His mother, Chelsie Evans, wrote in a statement:
“We want to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love during this time. My heart tells me that Tre’ wants to say thank you for loving his family, his fire ‘ohana, his friends during this time. He’d want people to keep giving blood, to keep doing your part as a hero, in the way he lived every day on Earth.”
Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin said that a crew was responding to a flooded home in Kihei on January 27 when Evans-Dumaran was caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain. He was carried about 800 yards to where the drain empties into the ocean near Kulani-Hakoi Street.
Rescuers pulled him out of the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived shortly after.
He remained in intensive care at the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he showed some improvement earlier this week.
A GoFundMe page is set up to help with medical costs. As of Saturday morning, the page received more than $115k.