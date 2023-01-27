Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters

...FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU STARTING SATURDAY MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A developing surface trough will act as a focus for cloud and
shower development over Oahu starting on Saturday. The bulk
of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and
coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas,
where stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui firefighter is in critical condition after he was swept away by storm waters.
Maui County officials say the firefighter was responding to reports of flooded homes in Kihei when he was carried by waters and got caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain. He was then swept out into the ocean.
Other firefighters rescued him and he was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he currently remains.
The firefighter has not yet been identified. So far, there have been no other reports of storm-related injuries to first responders or residents.
A Maui County spokesperson issued the following statement about this incident:
"[On Friday] afternoon a County of Maui firefighter responding with a crew to flooded residences in Kihei was caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain and was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean. Firefighters and emergency personnel were able to retrieve the firefighter from the shoreline.
The firefighter was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition and remains under the care of physicians. Tonight the firefighter remains in critical condition.
Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr., immediately went to the hospital's emergency room this afternoon to offer support to firefighters and family members who were there. We are focused on supporting the firefighter's family and ask that our community join us in prayers for his recovery."
The Maui Fire Department will investigate the cause of this incident.
This story will be updated when more details are released.
