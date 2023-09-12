Maui fire misinformation on social media linked to China

"The problem is a lot of Americans believe conspiracy theories. So if the Chinese are putting them on social media, and people are reading them - then that is a problem," said University of Hawaii Asian Studies professor Eric Harwit.
This misinformation coming from China, could also be a problem for relations between to the two countries.
"The US/China relationship is so poor right now. That this is one more item on a long list of things causing problems between the two countries," stated Denny Roy, a Senior Fellow with the East-West Center.
The United States and China do have an important trading relationship, with more than $700 billion worth of good exchanged last year alone.
"Trade was a record amount last year. Even with all the tariffs, Americans are eager to buy Chinese products," said Harwit.
But restrictions and tariffs on some products have led to friction between the two superpowers. Disinformation after a disaster could make things worse.
"This potentially could be something that would expand fissures that have formed, or pour salt in wounds that already exist," said Roy.
This isn't the only time another country sent out disinformation on our social media feeds. So it should be a reminder to those going online to be aware of who is making a claim and where information comes from -- before you believe it yourself or even help spread outlandish claims on social media.
"There is no doubt, Chinese, Russian and other governments spend a lot of resources and efforts to shape American public opinion - and not in our best interest. We need to be cognizant as we consume social media - that kind of effort is underway," added Roy.