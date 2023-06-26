Maui Fire Department releases 4th of July fireworks rules

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAHULUI, Maui – If you're planning on setting off fireworks this 4th of July, the Maui Fire Department has rules you need to follow.
Fireworks sales begin on Thursday, June 29, 2023 and ending on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
A fireworks permit is not required during designated times (see below) for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground.
Retail stores will not be selling any firecrackers, so no Firecracker Permits will be sold.
The Maui Fire Department also would like to remind residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:
• Fireworks can only be legally set off from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the 4th of July.
• Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to
$2,000.00.
• Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.
General Prohibitions include:
• It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents; throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle; set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals; set off fireworks by schools; set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.
• It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any
fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel.
• It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess,
purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may
allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.
Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:
• Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.
• Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at
temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.
• Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of
fireworks.
• Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other
readily ignitable materials.
• Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.
NO PUBLIC AERIAL DISPLAYS WILL BE CONDUCTED FOR THE HOLIDAY.
For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at (808) 876- 4690 or refer to the Hawaii Revised Statutes 132D.