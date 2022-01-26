 Skip to main content

Maui Fire Department extinguishes Lahaina fire on Wednesday

Maui Fire Department Logo

MAUI (KITV4) - The Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to a 911 emergency call about a vehicle fire in Lahaina on Wednesday afternoon.

The call was received at around 11:19 AM and fire crews arrived at 893 Kuhua St, Lahaina and found a canopy-type shelter along with miscellaneous items fully engulfed.

Engine three then quickly extinguished the fire. 

The fire was under control at around 12:10 PM. Damages to the boat located near the fire are around $10,000.

