Maui Fire Department extinguishes Lahaina fire on Wednesday BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 26, 2022 22 min ago MAUI (KITV4) - The Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to a 911 emergency call about a vehicle fire in Lahaina on Wednesday afternoon.The call was received at around 11:19 AM and fire crews arrived at 893 Kuhua St, Lahaina and found a canopy-type shelter along with miscellaneous items fully engulfed.Engine three then quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was under control at around 12:10 PM. Damages to the boat located near the fire are around $10,000.