Maui families say 'don't lose hope' while hundreds reunite with missing loved ones

In the midst of the catastrophic fire burning on Maui, many people had to say goodbye to their homes and businesses in Lahaina. While hundreds are still missing, families are finding each other and reuniting with each passing hour.

While hundreds are still missing, families are finding each other and reuniting with each passing hour.

Officials urge everyone affected not to lose hope. Those that have been successfully reunited with loved ones said they were active on social media as well as called frantically hospitals/shelters.

Officials urge everyone affected not to lose hope. Those that have been successfully reunited with loved ones said they were active on social media as well as called frantically hospitals/shelters.

