Maui families say 'don't lose hope' while hundreds reunite with missing loved ones

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) - In the midst of the catastrophic fire burning on Maui, many people had to say goodbye to their homes and businesses in Lahaina. While hundreds are still missing, families are finding each other and reuniting with each passing hour.
Officials urge everyone affected not to lose hope. Those that have been successfully reunited with loved ones said they were active on social media as well as called frantically hospitals/shelters.
Anna Shadle from Kihei reported her friend, Ryan Arcia, missing on Facebook. She said after hundreds of reposts, Arcia saw them online and reached out when he found service.
“We have to stay patient and not give up. The power is out in Lahaina and the people are scrambling to find shelter. They’re waiting to reach out when they can,” said Shadle.
Arcia was at his home in Kahana.
Another woman with the same goal, Kenia Bautista is still looking for her missing uncle and cousin, Juan De Leon and Eddy Castillo, whose homes were burnt to the ground in Lahaina.
She evacuated to Kahului but is not leaving the island. Bautista will stay on the ground to continue looking for her family members and helping others as well.
“We have no contact with anything in Lahaina. There are thousands of people in shelters, hotels and hospitals so we have faith. We will be in Lahaina looking for them when we can,” said Bautista.
She urges anyone with information to call/text 808-793-9440.
Red Cross officials want people to keep this type of mindset.
“We have three shelters and fourth opening up in Lahaina at the Lahaina Civic Center. If you need information about a potential missing person, please 1-800-RED-CROSS and we can look for them in the system,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of Red Cross.
With the thousands of calls the Red Cross receives everyday about missing people,10% of them have been resolved and this number will continue going up.