Maui County will hold its own investigation on the deadly Lahaina wildfires

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (Island News) - A Maui County council committee discussed a possible independent council investigation related to the wildfires. And several residents came out to testify about their experiences and what they want the committee to do to hold public officials accountable.
"Legislation will not bring back the dead or the harm," said Lahaina resident, Ann Williams.
Williams said her family was trying to drive out of Lahaina and Maui police officers told them to stay in.
“We had to go down Front Street in order to save ourselves. I had my whole family in the car, there’s no way I’m going to listen to this cop who says to stay put. There were thousands of people trying to get out right away, all at the same time, in the tiny little streets of Lahaina," Williams said.
She said disobeying that officer saved her life and Maui officials need to be investigated.
Several others testified the county needs to look at its responses to all types of natural disaster prevention -- hurricanes and earthquakes in addition to wildfires.
“They are all threats to us. We need to look at transportation issues, water and response efforts to ensure something catastrophic like this never happens again,” said Dick Mayor.
Most agreed that the Maui County Council should conduct its own investigation into the fires.
“Nobody 100% knows who is responsible for this fire and because of that, this is a crime scene,” said Jeffrey Steven.
The committee unanimously approved a resolution to have the full council conduct an investigation. The council may question the actions of the police, fire chiefs and other county officials and their response to the Lahaina wildfires.