Maui County residents urged to conserve water due to severe drought conditions

Maui brush fires 5/22

Authorities suspect a rash of fires on Maui have been set intentionally across a three day span.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Officials in Maui County are calling for water conservation due to severe drought conditions in the county.

The County Board of Water Supply is asking residents to conserve water as much as possible over the hot, dry summer months.

BWS officials say they are not yet declaring a water shortage, but that the decision may be made in the coming weeks.

According to the US Drought monitor, more than half a million Hawaii residents are already being impacted by drought conditions. The drought monitor, which tracks conditions weekly, showed areas of extreme drought on Molokai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and the Big Island.

“Water is a precious resource, especially in an island community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release. “Both residents and visitors can find ways to conserve water. Let’s do our part by taking shorter showers, postponing car washes and reducing other nonessential uses of water.”

The Maui County Department of Water Supply reported its two 15-million-gallon Waikamoi Reservoirs empty on June 8, with the two 50-million-gallon Kahakapao Reservoirs at 70% capacity and the 50-million-gallon Piiholo Reservoir at 91% capacity. Upcountry water usage averages about 8 million gallons per day, officials said.

Tap here to learn more about water conservation and tips on how you can help.

