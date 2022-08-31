Maui County residents and caregivers invited to complete surveys on elderly and aging care experiences

Aged man holding his wifes hands in bed on white bed sheet. Hands of old man with wrist watch holding old womans hands. || Model approval available Photo by: Milla Antlers/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Maui residents are invited to complete surveys regarding those who provide elderly care, care for those disabilities, and aging care.
One survey is for individuals over the age of 55 living in Maui, both current and part-time residents.
A second survey is for caregivers, who care for those over the age of 55 (currently or within the past 6 months), or provide care to disabled adults 18+, or a grandparent raising a grandchild.
Public input is being sought by the Maui County Office on Aging, and the online surveys will be available from September 1 through December 1, 2022.
All responses to the surveys will remain anonymous.
County and state survey data will help with the development of statewide plans -- as well as Maui County’s Area Plan on Aging regarding federal funding from Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2027. These plans address issues as described in the Older Americans Act and helps those who are the most in need, socially and financially.
For questions about these surveys, the Maui County 4-Year Area Plan on Aging, or to request printed copies of the survey, contact James Mariano at (808) 270-7349.