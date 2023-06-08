 Skip to main content
Maui County re-opens waitlist for Section 8 voucher program

Maui Housing generic
Courtesy: Mia Ai

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- In an effort to provide rental assistance to eligible low-income households, Maui County announced it’s re-opening of its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.

The program, funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, aims to support families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities by providing rental assistance for housing in the private market.

