Maui County re-opens waitlist for Section 8 voucher program

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- In an effort to provide rental assistance to eligible low-income households, Maui County announced it’s re-opening of its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.
The program, funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, aims to support families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities by providing rental assistance for housing in the private market.
From 8:30 a.m. on June 26 until 4:30 p.m. on June 28, interested applicants can submit pre-applications online through the official website. The application process is free of charge and limited to one application per household. Only eligible applicants will be placed on the waitlist, and the selection will be done through a random lottery. It's important to note that the time and date of submission do not affect the chances of being selected for the waitlist.
The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program offers a range of housing options, including apartments, duplexes, single-family homes, and individual rooms. The program assists low-income families by covering the difference between their monthly income and rent, ensuring that their housing costs do not exceed 30% of their income.
To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet income verification and eligibility requirements. The maximum income limits based on family size are as follows:
One (family size): $39,950 (income limit)
Two: $45,650
Three: $51,350
Four: $57,050
Five: $61,650
Six: $66,200
Seven: $70,750
Eight: $75,350
For individuals without internet access, public libraries in the area provide free internet service with a library card, enabling them to submit their applications online. During the online application process, instructions regarding status updates will be provided, and applicants will be able to check their status shortly after the pre-application closing date.
While the pre-application process primarily takes place online, hard copy pre-applications will be available upon request as a reasonable accommodation for those who require it.
