 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Maui County preparing for stricter sunscreen ban

  • Updated
  • 0
sunscreen

As summer heats up, so does Maui County's efforts to prepare local businesses and residents for its upcoming sunscreen ban.

Do you know what's in your sunscreen?

Before she slathers on the sunscreen, Australian visitor Dorothy Telford pays attention to the ingredients.

"When I look at sunscreen, I try to look at what is in there. I am allergic to some ingredients, so I am aware of what I put on my skin," said Telford.

But others are not aware of sunscreen ingredients, or that last year Hawaii banned two common sunscreen chemicals: oxybenzone and octinoxate from being sold here. They were banned because they can harm corals and other marine life.

"I don't pay attention to the chemicals in my sunscreen. We bought this in Canada and I had no idea it had anything to do with the destruction of the reef," said Canadian visitor Eddie Kohlman.

Even though Hawaii has a ban on certain chemicals in sunscreens, Maui County will make additional restrictions on sunscreens.

"Starting Oct 1, only mineral based sunscreen will be allowed for sale or use in Maui County," said Maui's Environmental Protection and Sustainability Manager Tamara Farnsworth.

That means ONLY sunscreens with zinc or titanium oxide will be allowed. They are the only sunscreens the FDA classifies as generally recognized as safe and effective.

Mineral-based sunscreens don't come off as easily in the water, and scientists have found the particles are too large to be absorbed by corals

"Our reefs are so important to our environment, cultural practices and residents and for the health of our marine environment," added Farnsworth.

Maui County has already started educating businesses about the upcoming sunscreen ban, and wants to put up more than just signs to educate beach goers about the change.

"In a number of state and county beach parks, groups have been installing mineral only dispensers for the beach goers," said Farnsworth.

She added there will be NO beach patrols to make sure people are using the correct sunscreen, but businesses that violate the ban could face fines of up to $1,000.

"Hopefully, people will get behind it and know that it is okay to make small changes for the betterment of our ecosystems," said Farnsworth.

"The reefs are part of the planet. They are living and we have to protect them. We love them. We use them. And we want to keep them as well preserved as possible," added Telford.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK