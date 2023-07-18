Maui County prepares for Tropical Storm Calvin, with wind advisory in effect

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) -- Tropical Storm Calvin has strengthened since Monday, and is expected to impact the Islands as early as Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service’s flood watch and wind advisory remain in effect for Maui County. Watches mean that the weather is possible, not that it is occurring. A high wind warning, where hazardous gusts can exceed 60 mph, is anticipated to go into effect for Maui County tonight at 6.
County of Maui departments have been taking pre-emptive action to prepare to respond should Calvin bring damaging conditions to the county.
County staff are inspecting and clearing culverts, and inspecting and testing drainage pumps to confirm they operate. Sand plugs are being lowered in Kihei to help potential release of floodwaters. Also, traffic control devices are being assembled and prepared to deploy where hazards or closures of roadways occurs.
There are no planned closures at this time, but the county will make announcements of any changes.
The county’s emergency operating center remains in a ready-state in coordination with state and federal agencies. Also, County of Maui officials will continue to be in contact with emergency responder operations on Moloka’i, Lana’i, East Maui and other remote areas.
The center of Tropical Storm Calvin is forecast to pass over or close to Hawai’i island from Tuesday night and into Wednesday, bringing the possibility for peripheral impacts of heavy rain, wind gusts and high surf to other islands. It is expected to weaken as it moves westward to the south of other Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday and Wednesday night.