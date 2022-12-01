Maui County launches new online payment portal for MCTAT

MAUI COUINTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax (MCTAT) is now in effect.
The new portal launched Thursday, Dec. 1 is expected to streamline the payment process and is more user-friendly.
It also includes these enhanced features:
Secure user profiles with user-defined logon IDs and passwords.
Users may register multiple State Transient Accommodations numbers under a single profile.
Accepts payments for three counties within the State of Hawai‘i (excludes City & County of Honolulu).
Allows verification of State TA number during registration to confirm identity.
Allows taxpayer to add, delete, or edit accounts under the registered user profile.
Calculates County TAT amount, including penalty and interest, based on payment date.
Provides taxpayer’s payment history.
Reconciles County TAT amount to the State’s reported taxable proceeds.
Accepts payments from credit/debit cards, PayPal, and eCheck.
A convenience fee will be applied to payments made by debit or credit cards; no fees are assessed for payments made via eCheck.
The new portal is serviced by Sturgis Web Services in collaboration with Maui, Hawai'i, and Kaua'i counties.
Taxpayers are reminded that for TAT liability exceeding $100,000 per year, it is required to remit payment by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT). Payments made via the County’s online payment portal will satisfy this requirement.
