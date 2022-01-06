 Skip to main content

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Maui County Fire Department assisted by Coast Guard in rescuing stranded mariners

Coast Guard continue search for missing raft with 10 aboard

PEAHI, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The United States Coast Guard Sector Honolulu (USCG) assisted the Maui County Fire Department in rescuing two mariners early Wednesday morning.

The USCG received reports of a watercraft that had lost power at 11 p.m. on Tuesday after the boaters contacted a friend via text message and requested assistance.

The USCG dispatched two aircraft and the Cutter Oliver Berry to assist the boaters. The Maui County Fire Department also dispatched a rescue boat and ground crews.

According to a USCG press release, their MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew helped locate the watercraft two miles north of Peahi at approximately 3:15 a.m. The helicopter crew then guided the Maui County Fire Boat to the mariners location.

The Maui County Fire Boat rescued the mariners by towing the watercraft to the Maliko Boat ramp.

Both of the boaters were reported as in good condition.

