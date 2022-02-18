 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui County ending COVID-19 vaccination, testing requirement for businesses beginning Feb. 21

  • Updated
  • 0
Restaurant

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, business on Maui including bars, restaurants, and gyms will no longer be required to ask customers for proof of vaccination or a negative test for indoor service.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced the adjustment to the county’s COVID-19 restrictions at his weekly press conference with county health officials.

“With the rapid decline of new COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations, we can safely eliminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement for bars, restaurants and gyms,” Victorino said.

The indoor mask mandate will remain in effect for all counties in Hawaii and can only be lifted by Gov. David Ige.

“This rule change, and more to come, doesn’t mean we can throw caution to the wind. We advise continuing to wear face masks while indoors in public spaces and to maintain physical distancing when in groups of people from outside of your household. COVID-19 is still circulating out there,” Victorino said.

Maui is the first county in Hawaii to drop its proof of vaccination or negative test requirement for indoor services. Maui was also the only county implement a booster requirement, albeit briefly. It ended its booster requirement on Feb. 7, just 11 days after being implemented.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK