Maui County ending COVID-19 vaccination, testing requirement for businesses beginning Feb. 21

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, business on Maui including bars, restaurants, and gyms will no longer be required to ask customers for proof of vaccination or a negative test for indoor service.
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced the adjustment to the county’s COVID-19 restrictions at his weekly press conference with county health officials.
“With the rapid decline of new COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations, we can safely eliminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement for bars, restaurants and gyms,” Victorino said.
The indoor mask mandate will remain in effect for all counties in Hawaii and can only be lifted by Gov. David Ige.
“This rule change, and more to come, doesn’t mean we can throw caution to the wind. We advise continuing to wear face masks while indoors in public spaces and to maintain physical distancing when in groups of people from outside of your household. COVID-19 is still circulating out there,” Victorino said.
Maui is the first county in Hawaii to drop its proof of vaccination or negative test requirement for indoor services. Maui was also the only county implement a booster requirement, albeit briefly. It ended its booster requirement on Feb. 7, just 11 days after being implemented.